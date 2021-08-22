Neena Gupta's dance on 'Coca Cola' in sexy one-shoulder dress with a Russain dancer goes VIRAL - Watch

Neena Gupta is one of Bollywood’s age-defying beauties and it is evident from her photos and videos. From playing to a pregnant woman in her fifties to playing the hot mother to her daughter Masaba Gupta to essaying the role of a 90-year-old grandma, Neena has done it all. Neena Gupta recently completed the shooting of her much-anticipated film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’, which also features veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role.

On Sunday (August 22), Neena shared a video of her grooving to Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s ‘Coca Cola’ with a Russian dancer. Neena looked stunning in a one-shoulder dress as swayed to the lyrics of the song. While sharing the clip, she wrote, “Aur ab roop parivartan,” referring to her modern avatar compared to what she will be seen sporting on-screen for the movie’s character.

Fans were in awe of Neena and her dance and showered her with praises in the comments section. “This is the level of shimmying I need in my life,” wrote one user while another commented, “Aap kitne stylish or modern ho, sab ladies aapse bahut jalti hongi definitely.’ A third user wrote, “Sexy moves,” while a fourth one wrote, “Always on fire.”

On Saturday (August 21), Neena shared a string of images and videos from the wrap-up celebrations organised for her by the film crew. "My shoot over for #shivshastribalboa had a great shoot back after a month," Neena wrote in the caption.

Taking to his Instagram handle on July 22, Anupam Kher unveiled the first look poster of ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ featuring him with Neena. The actor revealed that the movie will be "a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America.”

The movie that happens to be Anupam’s 519th film will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan under the banner UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Apart from the upcoming film, Anupam Kher has several other projects in the pipeline including ‘The Last Show’, ‘Mungilal Rocks’, and ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Neena Gupta recently hogged the limelight for her performance in the recently released crime thriller ‘Dial 100’ co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. Apart from ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’, she has Vikas Bahl’s new film tentatively titled ‘Good Bye’ alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna.