Neena Gupta says she 'got a family’ after marrying Vivek Mehra: 'I was alone with Masaba'

File Photo

Uunchi actress Neena Gupta, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses, opened up about her personal life and revealed why she said yes to her husband Vivek Mehra. The actress said that she got a family after meeting Vivek Mehra.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Neena said, “I got a family because of him. I was Alone with Masaba and got a family with him. Also got financial stability and security with him, that if I don’t work, I will survive and can also look after my child. He is a good man so I got that love and affection from him. He does not have any ego problems, he is quite at ease coming to a party with me though he is from a different background he is a CA. But he is not shy to come with me and will meet my friends and become quite friendly with them. So there was stability in my life post-marrying him that I was searching for a long time.”

She further mentioned, “I was alone and I used to meet people but my main priority was I need that kind of a man with whom I will feel safe vis-à-vis, Masaba, she was my priority. She is still my priority. That man has to be kind and good to her, that was my priority. That is why I felt safe with him.”

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with DNA, on being asked ‘if killing or vadh is justified?’ The actress replied, “Right now I was telling someone, who am I to Judge? The person who goes through it, he only knows what he does at that moment and I cannot be the judge of it because I am not in their shoes. So I think we should not judge anyone because you don’t know if you were to go through that, what will you do. So Who am I to say anything?”

While talking about the script of the film and how she chose to play the role, “I do not choose scripts thinking whether it is entertaining or not or its comedy or thriller, I accept scripts that are interesting to me, touch my heart, which I get excited about. The main thing is when I wake up in the morning I should be excited to go to the shoot, not like disappointed or feel forced to go to the shoot. So it all depends on that.”

