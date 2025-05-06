In her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, the veteran actress Neena Gupta has shared that she continued her affair with the legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards for a few years after Masaba Gupta's birth.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had their child Masaba Gupta out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba on November 2, 1989, and raised her alone. In her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, the Panchayat actress has shared how some people had told her to get an abortion, but she decided to went ahead with the child after Vivian supported her.

Neena said, "Vivian and I had an affair, and I got pregnant. Some people advised me to get an abortion. Others cautioned against the perils of being a single parent. I listened to everyone patiently. They were all very concerned, I know. But once I was back home and alone, I asked myself: What do you think? How does this make you feel? The answer was: I was giddy with joy."

She further added, "I also understood that I wasn't the only person who had a say in the situation. The baby's father, Vivian, had an equal right. So, I called him one day and spoke to him for a long time. 'I'm pregnant', I told him. 'Would you have a problem if I were to have your baby?' Vivian sounded happy and said I should go ahead. This assured me that I was doing the right thing. As much as I wanted this child, I also did not want to go ahead if the father wasn't on board. So, it came as a relief when Vivian supported my decision."

The Badhaai Ho actress shared that she continued her affair with the legendary cricketer for a few years after Masaba's birth. "Our relationship continued on and off for a few years and we had some beautiful moments and also some ugly ones. It was long distance and a very different kind of relationship", Neena concluded.

In 2008, Neena Gupta got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Vivian Richards visited India in January 2023 to attend the fashion designer-actress Masaba Gupta's wedding with actor Satyadeep Misra. They welcomed their daughter named Matara in October 2024.

