Neena Gupta reveals crucial advice she gave to newlywed daughter Masaba Gupta, says 'it is not easy...' | Exclusive

Neena Gupta-Masaba

Actress Neena Gupta looks elated for being in the best phase of her career. After starring in critically and commercially successful films, and playing prominent roles in these movies, Neena promoted herself as a mother-in-law. Neena's daughter Masaba got married to her co-star Satyadeep Misa on Jan 27, in an intimate ceremony. The veteran actress welcomed Satyadeep into her family, not as her son-in-law, but as her son.

While promoting her upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa with DNA India, Neena shared one crucial piece of advice she gave to her daughter for her new life. Gupta said, "It is (marriage) is not so easy. It's easy to love, but it is not easy to live with a loved one. So, you have to make a lot of compromises, otherwise, it will not work." Gupta continued, "This is what I told Masaba. You have to respect the other person, as love is just not enough. Even he has to respect you also. And if you feel that he's not respectful, then you will have to make him respect you."

Speaking about her upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa, Neena plays the important character of Elsa, an NRI American, who wishes to go back to her homeland, Hyderabad. During the conversation, Neena revealed that she is in awe of her co-star and producer Anupam Kher.

The two talented performers have earlier collaborated in Uunchai, and their superhit play Mera Woh Matlab Nahi tha. "He is a very hardworking man. Main unko dekh ke sochi hoon sab kuch kaise kar lete hai. School bhi chalate hai, apna solo play bhi karte, kitaab likhte hai, produce karte hai, aur ek minute shanti se nahi baithte. (I look at his work and wonder, how does he manage everything. He runs his acting school, he writes his book, produces films, does his solo play, and can't sit idle for a minute). He is amazing. Inko dekh ke aisa lagta hai ki kash mein aisi hoti. Main unki aadhi hoon (After watching him, I wish I could be more like him)." Shiv Shastri Balboa will release in cinemas on February 10.