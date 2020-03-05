Neena Gupta reflects on raising daughter Masaba Gupta, says 'my father was the man in my life, God always compensates'

Headlines

Viral video: Boy dances in Delhi Metro for Insta reel, internet says 'please stop'

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls; MP Vijay Baghel fielded from CM's constituency

Arjun Tendulkar sends special message to Prithvi Shaw after latter's county stint comes to end due to injury

Chinese youth opt for 'temporary partners' to sidestep complex relationships, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Boy dances in Delhi Metro for Insta reel, internet says 'please stop'

Indore: 2 killed in Indore as security guard opens fire after argument over dogs

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs IRE series opener live

Asia Cup 2023: Man of the series in Asia Cup history

10 Indian snacks you can eat in weight loss journey 

Mysore Pak: What's so special about one of the world's best street food?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's action-packed sequel inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India

Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Neena Gupta reflects on raising daughter Masaba Gupta, says 'my father was the man in my life, God always compensates'

On the work front, Neena was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as the mother of a gay man.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 10:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Neena Gupta is one of the strongest and most ferocious women in the film industry, she is also a single mother to designer Masaba Gupta, single-handedly bringing her up and raising her. In a recent interview, Neena opened up about raising Masaba out of wedlock and how she does not consider herself a single mother as her father came on board to join her in raising her daughter.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor claims that it was her love for her child that kept her going despite facing several hardships in life. Talking to Pinkvilla about how her father came to support her in raising Masaba, Neena said, "I was never a single mother. I was a single mother for maybe two years, Then my dad came. He left everything and stayed with me. He looked after my household, me, my daughter. He was my man. He was the man in my life. God always compensates. My mom had died a long time ago. And also I had no man in my life who was living with me so it was easy for him to live with me."

Neena also revealed how she wished sometimes to have a normal family, "I had to lose a lot of things while we were together, I had no time to go to a parlour, watch a movie or do womanly things. The difficult part is not choosing to have Masaba. The difficult part is to accept what you have chosen and stand by it. A lot of people told me at that time - we will marry you so that your child gets a name. I said 'what the f***. What name? I can earn and look after my daughter,'" she said.

On the work front, Neena was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as the mother of a gay man. The film also starred her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Baap ki metro hai': Verbal spat escalates as women push each other in Delhi metro, video is viral

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts on being replaced with Ananya Panday in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2: 'It hurts'

'There can be no peace till...': Congress MP's big statement on Manipur violence

Britney Spears shares her affection for polka dots; know it became the choice of every fashionista

Meet Gujarat's richest man who earned Rs 8700 crore in 1 day, net worth is Rs 4,34,600 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE