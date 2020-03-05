Neena Gupta reflects on raising daughter Masaba Gupta, says 'my father was the man in my life, God always compensates'

On the work front, Neena was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as the mother of a gay man.

Neena Gupta is one of the strongest and most ferocious women in the film industry, she is also a single mother to designer Masaba Gupta, single-handedly bringing her up and raising her. In a recent interview, Neena opened up about raising Masaba out of wedlock and how she does not consider herself a single mother as her father came on board to join her in raising her daughter.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor claims that it was her love for her child that kept her going despite facing several hardships in life. Talking to Pinkvilla about how her father came to support her in raising Masaba, Neena said, "I was never a single mother. I was a single mother for maybe two years, Then my dad came. He left everything and stayed with me. He looked after my household, me, my daughter. He was my man. He was the man in my life. God always compensates. My mom had died a long time ago. And also I had no man in my life who was living with me so it was easy for him to live with me."

Neena also revealed how she wished sometimes to have a normal family, "I had to lose a lot of things while we were together, I had no time to go to a parlour, watch a movie or do womanly things. The difficult part is not choosing to have Masaba. The difficult part is to accept what you have chosen and stand by it. A lot of people told me at that time - we will marry you so that your child gets a name. I said 'what the f***. What name? I can earn and look after my daughter,'" she said.

On the work front, Neena was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as the mother of a gay man. The film also starred her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.