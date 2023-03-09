Neena Gupta recalls college days with Satish Kaushik in heartfelt video tribute: 'It's very scary, very sad...'

Satish Kaushik-Neena Gupta

One of the most celebrated actors and directors Satish Kaushik, who not only entertained the audience with his comic skills but also by directing some of the most memorable films like Tere Naam, passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. The news has shaken the Bollywood industry and everyone is mourning the loss of such a talented actor and director. Earlier Anupam Kher penned an emotional note for his best friend and now another close friend of the actor, Neena Gupta expressed her condolence in a heartfelt video.

On Thursday, Neena Gupta shared a video on her Instagram mourning the loss of his dear friend Satish Kaushik and wrote, “Goodbye Kaushikan.” The actress recalled their friendship from college days in the video and said, “I woke up with big news in the morning, In this world, there was only one man who called me nancy and I used to call him Kaushikan. Though we met very frequently, we were together for a long time, since the days of our college in Delhi. He is no more. It is very sad and scary. It is a very difficult time for his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika and I’ll always be with them if they need anything. I wish god gives them strength and especially to his daughter Vanshika.”

The actress starred alongside Satish Kaushik, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ravi Baswani in the 1983 hit movie Jane Bhi Do Yaaro directed by Kundan Shah. They also did several other movies together like Swarg. Neena Gupta also mentioned actor Satish Kaushik in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh released in 2019 and revealed that he offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Viv Richards’s child and was unmarried. The actress however turned down his offer and decided to do her child’s upbringing alone.

Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Rs 15-crore opening