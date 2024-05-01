Neena Gupta opens up on daughter Masaba Gupta's relationship with Vivian Richards: 'It works well for both of them'

Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter, Masaba, in the 1980s and made a trailblazing personal choice to raise Masaba as a single mother.

Neena Gupta offered a rare glimpse into her personal life, speaking up about the relationship with her daughter, Masaba Gupta and West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards. In her recent interview, Neena shared how the father-daughter have been sharing a comfortable relationship over the years, even though Richards wasn't a part of Masaba's growing-up years.

"It's very nice and they share a very comfortable relationship. And why wouldn't it be comfortable? He's not a social person. He's in his own world. On the other hand, Masaba is very social and normal. She is just like me. Whatever they have together, it works well for both of them," Neena told ANI.

Adding a candid touch, the Panchayat star also opened up about a behind-the-scenes moment, referring to the family picture captured during Masaba Gupta's wedding celebrations. "Masaba and Satyadeep didn't have a wedding with pheras. They did a court marriage and a reception. This was the time when Masaba wanted a picture, especially when all of us were present. Satyadeep's family was present and Vivian was also there. It happened by chance," Neena shared.

The picture in question was shared in January 2023 and features Masaba, her husband Satyadeep, his mother Nalinimisra Tyabji, his sister Chinmaya Misra, Neena Gupta, her husband Vivek Mehra, and Masaba's father Vivian Richards. "For the first time ever, my whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," she wrote in the caption.

Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter, Masaba, in the 1980s and made a trailblazing personal choice to raise Masaba as a single mother. In 2008, Neena tied the knot with chartered accountant, Vivek Mehra in her second marriage after her first wedding with Amlan Kusum Ghose was short-lived for just few months in the 1970s.

On the work front, Neena Gupta will be next seen in Vadh 2, alongside Sanjay Mishra. The film is set to hit theatres on February 6, 2026. Also starring Sanjay Mishra in the leading role, the crime drama is the spiritual sequel of the 2022 release Vadh. It is helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, who also directed the first part.

