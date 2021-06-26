Neena Gupta opens up on 'professional betrayal' after her show 'Saans' got canned, says 'thought the guy was my friend'

Neena Gupta is probably one of the few actresses who are not only good at acting but they have an amazing sense of humour too. A few days back, Neena released her memoir, titled ‘Such Kahun Toh’ wherein she reveals several interesting details about her life. Neena has recently revealed that she felt bad after her show, ‘Saans’ was abruptly ended by the channel.

Neena had written, directed and acted in ‘Saans’ which also starred actors Kanwaljit Singh and Kavita Kapoor. The show ran from 1998 to 1999. Neena was asked in an interview if she felt ‘professionally betrayed’ by how the show cancelled.

While speaking to The Quint, she said, “Yes, it was conveyed very badly to me. And something else was promised to me, and they did something else. I'm okay, if my programme is not doing well and you promised me these many programmes and you want to remove... I'm Okay, because things change. But there is a decency.”

She added, “I have worked with you for years, I gave you the 'hittest' programme on television at that time. I've always been good to you, I've treated you very well. What do I expect in return? To be treated properly. That's it. There is a way to say, 'Ma'am, your thing is not working.' So that was a very bad thing, which I didn't like. And then I realised that it was again my mistake, because I thought this guy had become my friend. But he was not my friend. I was their top director, so he was very good to me."

Neena Gupta’s autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh’ was launched virtually by Kareena Kapoor Khan on June 14 and it has been making headlines since. Neena has made several revelations in the book about her life, her pregnancy, her past relationships and the loneliness she experiences in her prime years and thereafter. In the book, Neena even revealed that Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her but she turned it down.

The book will take readers through Neena's journey from her time at the National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and being a single parent to daughter, Masaba Gupta . Additionally, the autobiography will also touch upon topics like film industry politics, the casting couch, and also what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather in the Hindi film industry.