Neena Gupta is 'envious' of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra gracing global events: 'I wonder what if...'

Neena Gupta said, " I wonder what if I was a young actor in this day and age! I could have achieved so much more", in her recent interview.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta says that she feels 'envious' and 'jealous' of the current lot of actresses walking the red carpet at big international events. The actress, who will celebrate her 64th birthday in June this year, believes that she could have achieved a lot more if she was a young actor today.

While Deepika Padukone introduced the Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu before its performance at the 95th Oscars in March, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in their extravagant outfits at the recently held Met Gala 2023, often described as the fashion's biggest night.

Talking to News18, Neena Gupta said, "I wish we also had the same kind of exposure. I think about it every passing minute. I feel envious every second. I wonder what if I was a young actor in this day and age! I could have achieved so much more. Having said that, I know that you can’t have everything that you wish for. I definitely do feel thankful for all the work that’s coming my way even at this age. But yes, I feel very, very jealous when I look at them wearing gowns and walking (on the global stage)."

The veteran actress further shared what dress she would wear if she gets invited to such a global event. "If they call me, I’m game. I don’t have the body to wear a gown. So, I’ll wear a very beautiful saree if I’m invited to go (to an international event). But no one’s inviting me. If an opportunity comes my way, I’ve Masaba to style me." Famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta is her daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Rani Mukerji's legal drama Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and Anupam Kher-starrer comedy drama Shiv Shastri Balboa this year. The former was released in February, while the latter hit the theatres in March.

