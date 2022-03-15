'Troll karne waalo...': Neena Gupta hits out at haters, Anushka Sharma reacts

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is an active social media user. From her vacation pictures and videos, updates on her upcoming projects to her cooking videos, Neena makes sure she keeps entertaining her over 800 thousand fans on Instagram with engaging content.

Recently, Neena Gupta dropped a video on her Instagram account and hit out at trolls.

Addressing trolls, Neena Gupta while pointing at the outfit she was wearing -- a deep neck top featuring straps, said, "Mujhe yeh isliye post karna hai kyuki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo log aise sexy type kapde pehente hai jaise maine abhi pehne hai, toh woh aise hi hote hai...bekar ke. Lekin main bata du maine Sanskrit mein MPhil kiya hua hai, aur bhi bahut kuch kiya hua hai. Toh kapde dekhkar kisiko judge nahi karna chahiyhe, troll karne waalo samjh lo (I want to post this because I feel those who troll believe that people who wear sexy clothes like I am wearing right now are good for nothing. But, I' must tell you that I have MPhil in Sanskrit and have done much more in my life. Never judge someone on the basis of what they choose to wear. Dear trolls, you must understand this)."

Neena captioned the post, 'Sach Kahu Toh'.

Check out the post below:

READ: Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta talk about evolution of entertainment space for female artists

Neena Gupta's video attracted reactions from several celebrities including Anushka Sharma who dropped a two heart emoji in the comments section.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Netflix's Woman's Day special release 'Her Kahaani Hai Zaruri'. The special show dedicated to celebrating womanhood features actresses, female filmmakers and social media influencers such as Madhuri Dixit, Shefali Shah, Mrunal Thakur, Prajakta Koli and Ashwani Iyer Tiwari among others.