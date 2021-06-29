Neena Gupta gives EPIC response on being trolled for wearing shorts while visiting noted lyricist Gulzar

On June 25, senior actor Neena Gupta visited noted lyricist, poet, author Gulzar in Mumbai to gift her recently released autobiography 'Sach Kahu Toh'. The 'Badhai Ho' actor shared a video on her Instagram handle posing with Gulzar while maintaining social distance. And while the video was met with much praise from celebrities on social media, a section of internet users did not find Neena's dress appropriate for meeting the noted lyricist, and so, they didn't hold back from attacking her and dropping negative comments on the post.

In the video, the actress was seen wearing a white and blue printed top and matching shorts combo. She said in the video, in Hindi, "I've come to give my book to Gulzar sahab. I hope he reads it. Will you read it?" The two then happily posed together for some pictures. While Neena stood at the entrance of the gate of Gulzar's house, the latter stood inside maintaining social distance.

And as mentioned, Neena's choice of outfit did not go down too well with a section of internet users who called her out for opting to wear shorts to meet the legend Gulzar sahaab.

"Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha…sorry….kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab hai." Another user commented about the evils of 'Western' culture, and wrote, "Age ke hisab se chalo madam."

When asked about the negative comments and trolling on social media, Neena Gupta told ETimes, "I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It’s plain rubbish. What’s the definition of ‘trolling’? Doesn’t it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I’ve received. Should I really even bother about just 2 or 4 people?

Asked if she had a message for her detractors, Neena said, "Why? Why should I give any importance to two to four people when they comprise of just a scanty per cent which is in contrast to those who've loved me for this?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor, who was seen in the OTT-released film 'Sardar Ka Grandson', will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83", which also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead and Rensil D'Silva's thriller 'Dial 100'.