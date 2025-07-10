Neena Gupta's first love was IIT Delhi student named..., they rushed into marriage for Kashmir trip, parted ways after..

Neena Gupta was in a high-profile relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. The two never married but welcomed a daughter, Masaba Gupta, in 1989, whom Neena Gupta brought up as a single mother. Since 2008, Neena Gupta has been married to Delhi–based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Neena Gupta, one of the most formidable actors in Indian cinema, is known for making bold choices both onscreen and offscreen. Neena Gupta has a candid take on life and is never shy of sharing it with the world. The actress, who was recently seen in Panchayat Season 4 and Metro... In Dino, has now opened up about one forgotten aspect of her life, her first marriage to an IIT Delhi student which ended as soon as it began.

How many times did Neena Gupta get married?

Neena Gupta was in a high-profile relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. The two never married but welcomed a daughter, Masaba Gupta, in 1989, whom Neena Gupta brought up as a single mother. Since 2008, Neena Gupta has been married to New Delhi–based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. While these are all well-known pieces of information in public, there is one aspect of Neena Gupta's life that many are unaware of.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Neena Gupta recalled her first love, an IITian named Amlan Kumar Ghose, whom she eventually married. Neena Gupta married Amlan Kusum Ghose, studying at IIT Delhi, while still a bachelor's student.

What happened with Neena Gupta's first marriage?

According to an India Today report, Neena Gupta was keen to join Amlan Kusum Ghose on a trip to Srinagar, and it was from there that the idea of marriage emerged. Neena Gupta's mother was adamant about letting Neena Gupta go on one condition: that she would get married.

Neena Gupta succumbed to her mother's wishes and tied the knot in an Arya Samaj ceremony, with close family and friends in attendance. Amlan Kusum Ghose's parents were unaware of his marriage to a non-Bengali girl.

After marriage, Neena Gupta and Amlan Kusum Ghose went to Srinagar. After returning, they moved into a small flat in Rajender Nagar. Amlan Kusum Ghose expected Neena Gupta to be a homemaker; however, the actress was adamant about pursuing a career in theatre. These differences led Neena Gupta and Amlan Kusum Ghose to amicably part ways within a year of marriage.

How is Neena Gupta related to Viv Richards?

In the late 1980s, Neena Gupta fell in love with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. The two were in love but never got married since Viv Richards was already married at the time. The two welcomed a daughter in 1989, and Neena Gupta raised her daughter as a single mother. Neena Gupta has now been married to Vivek Mehra, a New Delhi–based chartered accountant, since 2008.

READ | Who is Georgina Dsilva? Aditya Roy Kapur's alleged new girlfriend after breakup with Ananya Panday, is going viral for..., works as..