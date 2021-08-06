Neena Gupta dishes out advice for aspiring actresses to escape casting couch in Bollywood

In the last several years, actors, aspiring and established, have spoken about the casting couch in Bollywood. And while many have come forward to narrate their ordeal and warn other women in the industry, seems like the reality is that there's no escaping it. From Surveen Chawla, Kangana Ranaut to Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, these actresses have been come forward in the past and opened up about their horrific casting couch experiences. In fact, veteran actress Neena Gupta too recently confessed to almost having to be a victim to it during her younger days.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Life, when the topic of the casting couch was brought up once again, Neena spoke about what young girls aspiring to carve a niche for themselves in the films could do to escape being a victim of the casting couch.

Talking about whether the casting couch has dissipated from the industry or not, Neena Gupta told Bollywood Life, "Well, nobody would call a 60-year old woman for a casting couch incident, right (jokingly), so, I wouldn't be in the best position to know about the state of the casting couch in the industry today."

Dishing out some advice as to what young aspiring actresses should do, Neena said, "I think everyone has a different journey. You have a different journey and so do I. Trying to make your way according to someone else's journey would be a mistake. Similarly, it isn't necessary that someone trying to follow in my footsteps would encounter the same things that I did or forgot the same things that I lost. So, everybody's journey is different, and based on their understanding, every young girl should just work hard and only focus on their work. These are the two most important things. If you have them, then all the other things automatically fall into place."

Neena Gupta had earlier hit headlines for making some startling revelations in her autobiography 'Sach Kahu Toh'.

On the work front, Neena Gupta's new thriller, 'Dial 100', recently dropped on Zee5. It also stars National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee.