Neelam Kothari's daughter Ahana steals Agneepath actress limelight, netizens call her 'beauty'

Neelam Kothari's daughter has stolen the limelight from the actress. Check out how netizens reacted to her picture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

Neelam Kothari with daughter

Neelam Kothari has been quite a sensation in the late 80s to mid-90s. Her charm and presence in movies like Ilzaam, Do Qaidi, Hatya, and Agneepath were noticed by the masses and critics. Currently, the actress has become a family person, and she's living a quiet life with her husband actor Samir Soni and daughter Ahana. 

Recently the family jetted off to the Maldives, and they captured the moments from their vacation. Neelam shared these moments on her Instagram, and her followers were in awe of the little princess. Neelam posted a carousel post in which the trio is posing, but Ahana took away the limelight from these actors. Neelam posted the photos with the caption, "And we are off again." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

As soon as the actress posted the pictures, her followers reacted with love and praise for little Ahana. A user asserted, "Beautiful family." Another user asserted, "Beautiful family picture of samir ji neelam mam & Ahana." A netizen called Ahana, "Beauty." While another netizen stated, "Masha Allah God bless the whole family always." For the unversed, two years after their marriage, Samir and Neelam adopted Ahana in 2013.

READ: Neelam Kothari opens up about getting botox done on camera

On the work front, Neelam was last seen as herself in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wifes. For the unversed, during one of the episodes of the said series, Neelam Kothari had undergone a botox procedure and took injections on camera.

Now, referring to the same during an interview with Pinkvilla, Neelam said that according to her, people just make a big deal out of botox and similar procedures. She added that ageing is inevitable and to make oneself look good, people 'do stuff'. 

"I just feel people make such a big deal out of botox and all these procedures. You are going to age one day and you are going to do stuff to make yourself feel good and look good. I just feel why not. People take themselves too seriously, what's the big deal? That was my whole thought process behind it. Did I give it too much thought? No. I just told the crew that 'listen, I'm facing the camera. I'm gonna do this for the first time. You guys want to film it?' They grabbed the opportunity," Neelam was quoted telling the portal.

