Neelam Kothari talks about whether Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is scripted and reveals why she called Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'chota packet bada dhamaka'

Former Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari is all set to charm the audience in the new season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. This new season promises to deliver fresh drama as it introduces three new cast members, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of the PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla. Returning favourites include Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey apart from Neelam.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Neelam Kothari opened up on new members joining Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and slammed the rumours of the show being scripted.

In the trailer, Neelam Kothari was seen calling Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'chota packet bada dhamaka', when asked why she thinks so about her, Neelam replied, "Because she is petite and tiny but she is a DHAMAKA! She's very bubbly, her one-liners are fab so she is Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka!," when asked what tag would she like to give herself, Neelam replied, "I'm the angel. I'm everyone's angel."

Neelam further revealed her reaction to the four new entrants in the show and said, "First of all, the four of us, it took us time to digest the fact that u know other people are walking into our show. So we're very possessive that this is our show but actually, it was great fun having the three girls from Delhi they're very sweet and we just had a lot of fun. It's quite a blast, one has to watch the season to really understand what is gone down."

She further clarified that the show is not scripted as claimed by many people and added, "I just wanna tell everyone out there. That we keep on hearing it's scripted and there are dialogues, but there is no dialogue. There is no script we just go along with whatever happens each day, we have the cameras in our house, and depending on our conversations then they plan the next day's shoot, so it's a reality show, there is no script and there are no dialogues, and we are just playing ourselves and there is no character over here. I just want everyone to enjoy the show."

