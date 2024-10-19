In one of the episodes, Neelam, married to actor Samir Soni, shared her experience of divorcing Rishi Sethia for the first time.

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives has returned for its third season, now featuring new members from Delhi, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, along with Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. They join the original cast from Mumbai: Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari.

In one of the episodes, Neelam, married to actor Samir Soni, shared her experience of divorcing Rishi Sethia for the first time. She revealed to Ektaa Kapoor that her daughter Ahana discovered the divorce by searching online, which left Neelam feeling heartbroken.

Neelam said, "I came from work, and Ahana was with her friends. Normally, jumping around, they are screaming and shouting. But this time, there was pin-drop silence. And Ahana came to me and asked, "Mama, you never told me you were divorced." I just died. I was stumped; I had no words. I told Ahana, "First of all, how do you know?" So she said, "No, you're a celebrity and my friends and me were sort of googling you. The first thing that came up was that you were divorced. You were married." The first thing that came to my mind was that this was not how I wanted my daughter to find out."

Additionally, Neelam was visibly emotional as she discussed her divorce, even breaking down in tears. She mentioned that after getting married, she relocated to a different country. She stated, "I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and don't drink. I was fine with everything. Changing my name also, according to me, people do that, but changing my identity, that is something I was not okay with. I reached a point where I questioned myself, "How am I allowing this?" I used to be in a supermarket or going out for lunch, and someone would come up to me and say, "Are you Neelam the actress?" I had to say no."

This experience left her heartbroken, leading her to make the decision to leave. Neelam expressed that she now takes pride in her successful acting career, having appeared in 40 films over the years.