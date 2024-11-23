Neelam Kothari breaks her silence on relationship rumours with Govinda.

Govinda and Neelam Kothari's on screen chemistry always impressed fans. While Govinda always expressed his feelings towards Neelam, the actress had maintained a silence on their relationship rumours in 90s. However, now she has finally revealed if she was ever in a relationship with Govinda.

Talking to Hauterfly, Neelam said, “I think link ups was part of the whole game. There was no one to clarify. They just printed whatever they felt like and to be honest I feel like in those days we were scared of the press. Because it was the power of the pen and it was just part of it. If you did more than 2-3 films, it was just understood that… (you were dating).”

The rumors of Govinda and Neelam Kothari's relationship started when the Coolie No. 1 actor told Stardust in an old interview that he wanted to marry Kothari. In the 1990 interview, Govinda stated that he couldn’t stop praising Neelam and wanted his now-wife Sunita to change herself and become like Neelam. He also recalled telling Sunita to leave him and breaking off his engagement with her. “I wanted to marry her. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that."

Neelam Kothari was one of the most popular actors in Hindi cinema in the 80s and 90s. After her debut in 1985, she worked in over 30 films over the next decade, including hits like Salman Khan's Hum Saath Saath Hain. She quit films to focus on her jewellery business in the late '90s and returned to showbiz recently, first with the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and then with an episode of Made in Heaven.

Govinda, who once Bollywood's superstar, is now away from films. The actor tried to make his comeback, but most of hsi films failed at the box office. Recently, he grabbed headlines after he accidentaly shot himself with his gun in his knee. While Govinda is now married to Sunita, and has two children, Neelam Kothari is married to Samir Soni and is the mother of a beautiful daughter.

