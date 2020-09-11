NCW asks Mumbai Police to take suo moto action against Sanjay Raut for abusing Kangana Ranaut

After Kangana Ranaut called out Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, complaints were filed against the actress for disrespecting him. NCW chief Rekha Sharma, however, is of the opinion that if Mumbai Police can file a complaint against Kangana for using 'foul language', they could surely take suo moto against Sanjay Raut for abusing Kangana Ranaut.

For the uninformed, Raut has previously called Kangana 'haraamkhor' for comparing Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sharma requested the Commissioner of Police to look into the matter. She tagged him on Twitter while asking the same.

"If @MumbaiPolice can file a complaint against @KanganaTeam for using "Foul Language" Against Uddhav Thackeray ji they surely can take Suo Motu against #SanjayRaut for abusing Kangana Requesting @CPMumbaiPolice to look into it. Isn't law equal for all?," she wrote.

Here's the tweet:

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut had previously cleared through her tweet that she does not have the money to renovate her office demolished by BMC and thus, will keep working from the ruins of the office ravaged 'as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise'.

"I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav," she tweeted.

On Thursday, a case was registered against Ranaut at Vikhroli police station in Mumbai for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and stating that he has links with 'Bollywood Mafia'. The complainant alleged that Kangana's video on social media on Wednesday defamed the CM even though he has no direct connection with the demolition.