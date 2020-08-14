NCW asks makers to discontinue 'Gunjan Saxena' screening

Rekha Sharma, who heads the National Commission of Women (NCW), has asked the makers of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to discontinue screening the movie. She stated that they should apologise for showing IAF in the negative light, especially when it's not true.

Rekha replied to Gunjan Saxena's statement. The original Kargil girl went on to state that she received support from her male colleagues at the Indian Air Force (IAF). She also confirmed getting equal opportunities like her male counterparts.

Replying to the same, Rekha tweeted, "If that is so, the film maker must apologise and discontinue the screening. Why showing something which is portraying our own forces in bad light specially when it's not true."

Here's the tweet:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has penned a letter to the censor board after 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the led role, has released on Netflix. In the letter, they have stated that while Karan Johar promised authenticity, the film has not presented all facts and is misleading.

Produced by Karan Johar, 'Gunjan Saxena' shows IAF in a negative light, read the letter. It also stated that the film displays inappropriate work culture especially against women in IAF, which is misleading. Calling the summary of scenes and dialogues in the script objectionable, IAF stated that they approached the production house (Dharma Productions, headed by Karan Johar), but they did not delete the scenes.