NCB to probe drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, gets agency chief's nod

In a new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will now investigate the actor's unnatural death from a drug angle. The news was approved by the Director-General of NCB Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday.

According to our sources, today, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe was called in by the CBI for investigation, however, he was a no show at the DRDO guest house after which the agency sent a notice to him. Along with this, the CBI has also called all the policemen who were present at the crime scene on June 14 to which Mumbai Police replied saying that all those police personnel has gone on leave.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The CBI is investigating the case in full swing. The SIT of CBI has already recreated the crime scene in the presence of Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Deepesh Sawant - all the three were present when the actor died.

The CBI team on Sunday also took the late actor's staff back to his flat in Bandra for further questioning and to recreate the crime scene again. It also visited the Waterstone resort where he had spent two months and was there for over two hours as it tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was staying there.

The CBI team continued the questioning of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as it found some "inconsistencies" in their statements, as per agency sources.