Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 7: Yami Gautam film beats Rajkummar Rao movie in first week

Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli continues to lead Rajkummar Rao-led Prahaar after first week in theatres. Nayyi Navelli has earned Rs 22.15 crore net in India and Rs 29.06 crore worldwide, compared with Prahaar's Rs 17.15 crore net and Rs 22.94 crore worldwide.

Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli has outperformed Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam at the box office during their first week in theatres. Both films witnessed a decline in collections on Thursday, October 22, but Yami’s horror comedy maintained a comfortable lead over the courtroom drama.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 7

Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 1.50 crore net in India on Day 7, recording a 25% drop from its previous day's earnings of Rs 2 crore. The horror comedy's total domestic net collection has reached Rs 22.15 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 29.06 crore.

Prahaar box office collection day 7

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam earned Rs 1.20 crore net in India on Day 7, down from Rs 1.50 crore on Wednesday. The courtroom drama's cumulative domestic net collection now stands at Rs 17.15 crore, with its worldwide gross reaching Rs 22.94 crore.

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar: Who is leading the race?

After seven days in theatres, Nayyi Navelli continues to lead Prahaar in both domestic net collections and worldwide gross. Yami Gautam's film has earned Rs 5 crore more than Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama in India net collections, while its worldwide gross lead stands at Rs 6.12 crore.

About Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, Tamil filmmaker in his Bollywood debut, and also stars Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Addinath M. Kothare, Sonal Jha, and Sunita Rajwar in key supporting roles. The Avinash Arun directorial Prahaar features the renowned special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam leading the trial of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

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