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Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film leads Rajkummar Rao movie by a small margin

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Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film leads Rajkummar Rao movie by a small margin

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli maintained its lead over Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar on day 4, despite a drop in collections for both films on their first Monday. The horror comedy has earned Rs 14.30 crore net in India, while the courtroom drama has collected Rs 11.15 crore till now.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film leads Rajkummar Rao movie by a small margin
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 4
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    Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli continued to stay ahead of Rajkummar Rao-led Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam at the box office on day 4. Both films witnessed a decline in collections on Monday, October 19. However, Yami's horror comedy maintained its lead over Rajkummar's courtroom drama, widening the gap between the two films.

    Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 4

    Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 2.65 crore net in India on its first Monday, registering a 39.8% drop from its day 3 earnings of Rs 4.40 crore. The horror comedy’s total domestic net collection has now reached Rs 14.30 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 19.28 crore.

    Prahaar box office collection day 4

    Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar also witnessed a decline on Monday, earning Rs 2 crore net in India. The courtroom drama recorded a 45.2% drop from its third-day collection of Rs 3.65 crore. Its total domestic net collection has reached Rs 11.15 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 15.41 crore.

    Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar: Who is leading the race?

    After four days in theatres, Nayyi Navelli continues to lead Prahaar in both domestic net collections and worldwide gross. Yami Gautam's film has earned Rs 3.15 crore more than Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama in India net collections, while its worldwide gross is ahead by Rs 3.87 crore.

    About Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar

    Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, Tamil filmmaker in his Bollywood debut, and also stars Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Addinath M. Kothare, Sonal Jha, and Sunita Rajwar in key supporting roles. The Avinash Arun directorial Prahaar features  the renowned special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam leading the trial of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

    READ | Jailer 2 box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film mints Rs 475 crore, beats Vikram, The Greatest of All Time

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