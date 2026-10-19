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Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam film defeats Rajkummar Rao movie in opening weekend

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli outperformed Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in the opening weekend. The horror comedy collected Rs 11.65 crore net in India in its opening weekend, surpassing Prahaar's three-day domestic net collection of Rs 9.15 crore.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam film defeats Rajkummar Rao movie in opening weekend
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 3
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Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli has outperformed Rajkummar Rao-led Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam at the box office during their opening weekend. Both films witnessed a rise in collections on Sunday, October 18, after releasing in theatres on Friday. However, Yami's horror comedy maintained its lead over Rajkummar's courtroom drama in their first three days.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 3

Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 4.40 crore net in India on its third day, registering a 10% increase from its day 2 earnings of Rs 4 crore. The horror comedy's total domestic net collection has now reached Rs 11.65 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 15.88 crore.

Prahaar box office collection day 3

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar also recorded an upward trend on Sunday, earning Rs 3.65 crore net in India. This marked a 15.9% jump from its second-day collection of Rs 3.15 crore. The courtroom drama's domestic net total has reached Rs 9.15 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 12.86 crore.

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar: Who is leading the race?

Despite recording a bigger percentage increase in daily collections, Prahaar remained behind Nayyi Navelli in both domestic net earnings and worldwide gross. At the end of their opening weekend, Yami Gautam’s film had earned Rs 2.50 crore more than Rajkummar Rao’s film in India net collections, consolidating its lead in the box office race.

Jailer 2 and Ranabaali pose competition

Both films are competing for audience attention amid a crowded theatrical lineup that includes Rajinikanth’s action comedy Jailer 2 and the period romantic action drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. In their opening weekends, Ranabaali collected Rs 24.05 crore net in India, while Jailer 2 earned Rs 200.90 crore net domestically. Their stronger box office performances add to the competition Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar are facing as Yami Gautam and Rajkummar Rao films look to sustain their momentum beyond the opening weekend.

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