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Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam film stays just ahead of Rajkummar Rao movie

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Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam film stays just ahead of Rajkummar Rao movie

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli maintained its lead over Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam at the box office on day 2. After two days, Nayyi Navelli has collected Rs 7.25 crore net in India, while Prahaar has earned Rs 5.50 crore, despite recording a bigger jump on Saturday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam film stays just ahead of Rajkummar Rao movie
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 2
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Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli has maintained its lead over Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam at the box office on day 2. Both films witnessed a rise in collections on Saturday, October 17, following their theatrical release on Friday. However, Yami's horror comedy continued to stay ahead of Rajkummar's courtroom drama in their opening weekend race.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, Yami Gautam-led Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 4 crore net in India on its second day, registering a 23.1% jump from its opening-day collection of Rs 3.25 crore. The horror comedy film's total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 7.25 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 10.13 crore.

Prahaar box office collection day 2

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam also recorded growth on Saturday. The courtroom drama earned Rs 3.15 crore net in India on Day 2, marking a 34% increase over its opening-day collection of Rs 2.35 crore. Its total domestic net collection has reached Rs 5.50 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 7.98 crore.

Nayyi Navelli or Prahaar: Who is leading the race?

Despite recording a bigger percentage jump on its second day, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar remained behind Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli in both domestic net collections and worldwide earnings. After two days, Yami's film has earned Rs 1.75 crore more than Rajkummar's film in India net collections.

Jailer 2 and Ranabaali giving tough competition to Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar

The two films are competing for audience attention amid a crowded theatrical lineup that includes Rajinikanth's action comedy Jailer 2 and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer period romantic action drama Ranabaali. In its first two days, Ranabaali has earned Rs 16.55 crore net in India, while Jailer 2 has minted Rs 144.05 crore net in India in its first three days.

READ | Spirit new release date: Prabhas film sets box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 on Diwali 2027

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