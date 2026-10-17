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Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection Day 1: Yami Gautam beats Rajkummar Rao, but they get defeated by Vijay Deverakonda, Rajinikanth

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar opened at the box office with relatively low numbers, amid strict competition from other releases. Read on to learn more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 08:18 AM IST

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection Day 1: Yami Gautam beats Rajkummar Rao, but they get defeated by Vijay Deverakonda, Rajinikanth
Yami Gautam in Nayyi Navelli, Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar (Image source: IMDb)
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    Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection Day 1: On Friday, Yami Gautam's supernatural comedy drama Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama Prahaar hit cinemas. Sadly, both films opened on relatively low numbers. However, as per the initial figures, Yami is leading the box office race in Bollywood, racing ahead of Prahaar and even the 14-day-old blockbuster Drishyam: The Conclusion. 

    How is Yami Gautam leading the box office race in Bollywood? 

    As Sacnilk reported, Yami's Nayyi Navelli collected a net of Rs 3.25 crore from 6,281 shows. The total India gross collections are Rs 3.83 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 3.25 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, Nayyi Navelli grossed a total of Rs 0.75 lakh, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 4.58 crore.

    Comparatively, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar opened lower than Yami's flick, despite earning better reviews than the former. As per the trade tracking portal, Prahaar collected a net of Rs 2.35 crore across 4,133 shows. The total India gross collections of Prahaar are Rs 2.77 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 2.35 crore so far. Overseas, Prahaar earned equal to Nayyi Navelli and grossed Rs 75 lakh, pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 3.52 crore.

    Yami and Rajkummar defeated by Vijay Deverakonda and Rajinikanth? 

    Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar aren't facing competition from each other, but from bigger players in India. Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 are also in the race, and they're racing ahead of the Bollywood releases. As Sacnilk reported, on Day 1, Ranabaali earned Rs 10.80 crore gross. On the other side, the leader of this box office race is Rajinikanth. With Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is dominating the box office worldwide, grossing over Rs 200 crore in just two days. 

    Going ahead, the path for Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar will be more difficult, as Yami's film got negative reviews and an unfavourable response from the audience. Similarly, Prahaar got good critical reception, but the audience is not showing interest in watching another film based on the 26/11 attacks.

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