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Nayyi Navelli Review: Yami Gautam’s Magical Avatar and Ramayana Connection Make It an Interesting Watch

Movie: Nayyi Navelli Director: Balaji Mohan Cast: Yami Gautam, Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar etc Writers: Balaji Mohan, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Himanshu Sharma Release Date: 16th Oct 2026 Where to watch: Movie Theaters Run Time: 2h 18m Ratings: 4.5 Stars

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 03:26 PM IST

Nayyi Navelli Review: Yami Gautam’s Magical Avatar and Ramayana Connection Make It an Interesting Watch
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What happens when a seemingly ordinary newlywed bride enters a family with a mysterious agenda of her own? Director Balaji Mohan explores this intriguing premise in Nayyi Navelli, a supernatural entertainer that blends romance, family drama, comedy, magical powers and Indian folklore. Led by Yami Gautam and Addinath M. Kothare, the film offers an unusual premise rooted in Indian cultural narratives. While it has a few shortcomings, its performances, desi humour and mythological connections make it an interesting watch.

Nayyi Navelli Story: Love, Marriage and a Hidden Mystery

The story revolves around Mohini (Yami Gautam), who falls in love with Raja Awasthi (Addinath M. Kothare). The two get married rather quickly, but there is a bigger reason behind their sudden union. As Mohini becomes part of the Awasthi family, questions begin to emerge about her identity and intentions. 

Bantu Awasthi (Anurag Thakur) suspects that his sister-in-law is a witch. However, the mystery surrounding Mohini goes beyond this assumption. She possesses magical powers, but what is her real purpose? Why has she become part of the Awasthi household, and who is she determined to destroy? 

These questions keep the narrative moving as the film draws on Indian folklore and religious epics, including references connected to the Ramayana. Rather than relying solely on supernatural elements, Nayyi Navelli attempts to give its story a cultural foundation. The mythology-inspired angle adds an interesting dimension, even as the film balances mystery with family-oriented humour.

Yami Gautam Leads the Cast

Yami Gautam is the film's biggest strength. As Mohini, she brings grace, confidence and mystery to the character. Her expressive face and subtle reactions help communicate emotions without relying entirely on dialogue. She also looks stunning on screen, but it is her composed performance that makes Mohini intriguing.

Addinath M. Kothare provides solid support as Raja Awasthi, complementing Yami's performance and contributing to the emotional side of the story. Anurag Thakur adds another layer through Bantu, whose suspicions fuel both the mystery and the comedy.

Sunita Rajwar is a valuable presence, bringing her distinctive screen personality to the family setting. Aaditya Kulshreshth contributes to the film's humorous moments, while Mita Vashisht adds weight to the ensemble. Sushmita Mukherjee brings her experience to the narrative, and Pratiek Pachori adds to the film's supporting cast. Sonal Jha and Suneel Sinha also contribute to the family dynamics, helping make the world of the Awasthis feel populated and lively.

The ensemble works well in scenes involving fear, confusion, family banter and comic misunderstandings. Each performer contributes to the film's overall atmosphere, ensuring that the narrative does not depend on its lead pair alone.

Direction, Visual Effects and Music

Balaji Mohan deserves credit for attempting something different within a familiar family setting. A significant portion of the film unfolds in a limited location, yet the staging and visual presentation try to keep the narrative engaging. The visual effects are reasonably effective for the film's budget, while selected shots add visual appeal.

The colloquial dialogue is another highlight. Its rooted, desi flavour makes the humour accessible, and a few moments have the potential to become meme-worthy. The film also takes occasional digs at social prejudices, giving some scenes a message beyond entertainment.

However, the editing could have been tighter. Trimming certain portions might have improved the pacing, while the music could have benefited from more memorable tunes. These shortcomings prevent the film from reaching its full potential.

Verdict: Should You Watch Nayyi Navelli?

Nayyi Navelli is an entertaining option for viewers who enjoy supernatural fantasy, family comedy and stories inspired by Indian folklore. Yami Gautam's performance, the supporting cast and the film's cultural references work in its favour. Despite some pacing and musical shortcomings, Balaji Mohan delivers a reasonably engaging experience.

 

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