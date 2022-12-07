Nayva Nanda has cute nickname courtesy of BFF Shanaya Kapoor, know what it is

Navya Nanda-Shanaya Kapoor

On December 6, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda turned 25, and several close friends and well-wishers poured out love for her on social media. Entrepreneur and now chat-show host Navya's bestie Shanaya Kapoor also dropped her wish to Nanda, and it made us go 'awww'

On Instagram, Shanaya dropped a collage of throwback photos of her and Navya and even revealed the nickname she has for the birthday girl. Captioning the photo, Shanaya wrote, "Happy Birthday my Navloo. I love you!" with heart emoji.

Here is the photo

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shares a friendly relationship with his 'bhanji' Navya Nanda. Abhishek dropped a beautiful birthday wish for his niece. The Guru star uploaded a throwback picture in which he is seen giving a tight hug to the little one." Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you @navyananda," he captioned the post." Even Shweta Nanda responded and wrote, "This is so cute. best Mamu ever."

Here's the post

This year, Navya hosted a podcast, and chat show What The Hell Navya with her mother Shweta Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The show had 10 episodes where the three generations of Bachchans discussed about money, relationships, movies, family, and societal taboos related to menstrual health.

While talking about romantic relationships in the present generation, the Sholay actress stated, "Since there's a lack of that emotion in the romance today. I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem."

Navya's podcast is available on different audio platforms in India such as IVM Podcasts, Apple, Spotify, Google, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Amazon Music.