Nayak 2 CONFIRMED: Anil Kapoor to return as Shivaji Rao after 25 years, actor to lead, co-produce sequel: 'When the time comes...'

After acquiring the rights, Anil Kapoor is now working on the sequel to his cult classic drama, Nayak. Co-producer Deepak Mukut confirmed that he and Anil are working together on the film, and the actor will return to lead it.

Anil and I are working on the Nayak sequel: Deepak Mukut

As Hindustan Times reported, when Deepak was asked whether Anil Kapoor had bought the rights from him, he confirmed, "He (Anil) and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on." Deepak further confirmed, “Yes, the sequel is in works, and we are producing the film together." However, he didn't disclose details about the production schedule and casting, but confirmed that Anil Kapoor will act in the sequel. Deepak clarified, “Of course, he will!"

Deepak revealed when Nayak 2 will go on floors

As Bombay Times reported, Deepak Mukut said, "I won’t be able to talk much, but I can only say that we are doing it together. We are fine with all the rumours, but we are doing it together. It is in process. We will announce it shortly." Deepak acknowledged that Nayak 'is a legacy project', and added, "It’s been almost 25 years. Every film has its own destiny. When the time comes, it happens. And we realised it is a good time to do it now. We had an understanding, and we are doing it together; beyond that, I won’t be able to speak." Deepak revealed that the film will only go on floors once the script is locked.

About Nayak

Nayak, the Hindi remake of director Shankar's own Tamil blockbuster Mudhalvan (1999). Apart from Anil, the movie also stars Amrish Puri as the main antogonist, along with Rani Mukerji, Johnny Lever, and Shivaji Satam in the key roles. The Hindi remake, released in 2001, was a box office failure, but over the years, the reruns on satellite television made Nayak a cult classic.