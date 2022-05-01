Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins hearts as he tells guards to do THIS for fans

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen telling his guards to behave properly with his fans. The Heropanti 2 actor was spotted taking selfies with his well-wishers after his guards stopped them from meeting him.

In the new viral video, Nawazuddin can be seen coming out of his vanity van. His fans were waiting outside to click a photo with him, however, his guards interfered and stopped his fans to take selfies. Seeing this the actor told his guards to not behave like this with his fans and started clicking photos with them.

Seeing this sweet gesture, netizens have been calling him the most humble actor. One of them wrote, “he's a nice person and humble person.” The second person commented, “one of the finest actors we have.” The third person mentioned, “Y h original super jante h audience ki vajeh s hi subh kuc h.”

A few days ago, the 47-year-old actor said he had assumed that post the pandemic the taste and preference of the audiences will be changed, owing to the exposure to some fine content from regional and international film industries.

“I felt people have watched Korean, Spanish or Malayalam content and when theatres reopen, I thought the taste of audience will change but you can see what kind of films are working,” Siddiqui said on Friday night at the Times Network India Economic Conclave.

“Today, the trend of '70s, '80s and '90s cinema is coming back. Like, the grand entry of the hero, on which people say 'wow' and crores are spent on the introduction scene of the hero. It is good. I do not enjoy this kind of cinema. It depends on person to person,” he added.

His comments come at a time when movies with swashbuckling protagonists like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and Yash-headlined K.G.F: Chapter 2 have done tremendous business at the box office.