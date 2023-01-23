Search icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife reacts to FIR filed against her by actor's mother: 'My genuine criminal complaints...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, and his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui are entangled in a property dispute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui/File photo

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui filed an FIR against the actor's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui on Sunday, January 22. On Monday, Aaliya, also known as Zainab, reacted to the same by sharing a photo of the FIR on her Instagram handle demanding justice.

As per a tweet by ANI, "Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui filed an FIR against the actor's wife Zainab. Versova police has called her for questioning. It is alleged that Zainab had an argument with Nawazuddin's mother. There is a property dispute between Nawazuddin, Nawazuddin's mother, and Zainab alias Alia. A case has been registered u/s 452, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC. Zainab is Nawazuddin's second wife: Versova Police".

Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya called the whole incident 'shocking' and along with the FIR photo, wrote on her Instagram, "Shocking...my genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by Police. However, I enter my Husband's house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice, this way".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

An official from the Versova police station was quoted saying to the news agency PTI, "The complainant Mehrunisa Siddiqui, who is the actor's mother, has alleged Zainab trespassed into her home and assaulted her after picking up an argument. Zainab has been questioned in the case." 

The agency report also stated "A case under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), and other offences have been registered against Zainab Siddiqui, he said. No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway, he added."

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot with Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009 and are parents to two children, a daughter named Shora and a son named Yaani.

