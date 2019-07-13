Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns rapper with 'Swaggy Chudiyan' for brother Shamas' film 'Bole Chudiyan'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is set to be seen in Sacred Games 2 soon, will begin shooting for his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan in a few days. The movie, which is slated to go on floors on July 25, will see Nawaz not only play an actor but also rapper.

His brother Shamas, who is directing Bole Chudiyan, spoke about the rap song a little as he mentioned, “When I sounded him out, he was a little hesitant, but after some rehearsals with Kumaar and the composer duo, he got into the groove and now is excited to record for his first rap song."

The rap song is called Swaggy Chudiyan. "Many actors have been singing for their films and considering that the rap is written with Nawaz bhai's character in mind, we thought it's best if he sings it himself since it suits his voice well," said Shamas.

Shamas also added that the song is part of the narrative rather than a promotional track. Post Mouni Roy's exit from the film, Tamannaah Bhatia has stepped in as a replacement and Shamas-Nawazuddin maintain that she is perfect fit for the role.