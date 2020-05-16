Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Tamannaah's movie 'Bole Chudiyan' editing complete under lockdown, director Shamas Siddiqui confirms

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, who was working on the post-production of his feature debut movie 'Bole Chudiyan' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, has finally ended. The director shared the good news on Twitter and also thanked the editor Praveen Kathikuloth by calling him a magical editor.

We have come to know that Shamas used to give his feedback to the editor over video calls from his house due to the ongoing lockdown, which at times used to take 3-4 hours. Elated Shamas Nawab Siddiqui took to his Twitter and shared his excitement, he wrote, “#BoleChudiyan-Edit Complete. So happy 2 announce da Edit completion of Our film with our magical editor Praveen Kathikuloth, Great team work @woodpeckermv @Nawazuddin_S @tamannaahspeaks @rajpalofficial @Kabirduhansingh #AdityaShrivastav @zaverikiran9 #RajeshBhatia & team.”

Here's his tweet:

Besides the lead actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, the primary cast also includes Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav and Aditya Srivastava. Last year, the makers had unveiled the teaser of Swaggy Chudiyan, where Nawaz has rapped for the first time and it was trending heavily and broke the net on all the social platforms.

Apart from that, a behind-the-scene video from the sets was released where we saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia romancing on a date in a song sequence by the pool. For the uninitiated, 'Bole Chudiyan' is a romantic-social drama produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatiaa of Woodpecker Movies.