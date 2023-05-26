Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes a sly dig at celebs attending Cannes Film Festival, says ‘pata nhi chalta kyun…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes a dig at celebs attending Cannes Film Festival

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in the French Riviera and is going to conclude on May 27. A number of Bollywood celebs attended the film festival. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra took a dig at people attending Cannes and called screening films at the festival ‘simple’.

In an interview with Lallantop, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that he fails to understand why some people even go to Cannes Film Festival and said, “I don’t know why some people go there. When I used to go there and meet people, I would ask them, ‘Aap kyun? Aap kaise? (How come you are here?) Pata hi nahi chalta tha kyun aaye hain, they would say, ‘Humaari bhi film aayi hai (our film has also come to Cannes), par kahan hai (but where is it), you will never know.”

He further shared his experience at the Cannes Film Festival and following the drill- go to the red carpet, get photos clicked, give interviews, and attend the screening of your film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also said that screening film at Cannes is ‘simple’ even without getting selected officially. The actor said, “There, this also happens that you take your film, irrespective if it is selected officially or not, there are auditoriums, hire them, give money to the owner of the auditorium, lay your own red carpet, take your own people, click photos there, and show the movie to your people. Come back and say, ‘Our film got screened at Cannes Film Festival.’”

Helmed by Kushan Nandy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a romantic comedy film starring Neha Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Sanjay Mishra, and Manisha Gupta among others in key roles. Not only this but Nikki Tamboli will also be seen making a special appearance in the movie with the song Cocktail.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also has the Telugu film Saindhav in the pipeline which also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Vikas Malik, Shraddha Srinath, and Manognya in key roles. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22.

