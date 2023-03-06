Search icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams wife Aaliya's 'one-sided, manipulated' videos against him, accuses her of holding kids hostage

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken the silence over his wife Aaliya's accusations. He has slammed his estranged wife for tarnishing his image for money.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

On Monday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally issued a statement against the allegations his estranged wife Aaliya has accused him of. In a post shared on Instagram, Nawazuddin shared a 5-pointer clarification, stating that Aaliya has been given monthly compensation, and she's also living in the kids' luxurious house. As per Nawazuddin, Aaliya has posted these manipulated videos to tarnish his image and to lure more money from him.

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Nawaz even stated that the kids are being held hostage by Aaliya, and they have not been sent to their school in Dubai for the last 40 days. . 

