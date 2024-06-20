Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors for big, unnecessary demands on film sets, calls it 'pagalpan': 'Jo inn nawaabon ko...'

The debate around the rising production cost and excess entourage of actors has gained steam since some of the big-budgeted films failed to perform well at the box office this year. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared his views on the debate and slammed the actors for making unnecessary demands on set.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he has heard several actors throwing tantrums on sets, making unnecessary demands and said, "There are many unnecessary demands that actors have, they want everything lavish. I have even heard that some actors have five vanity vans — one for gymming, one for cooking, one for eating, bathing, practicing lines, and what not. Yeh paagalpan hai. koi paagal hi hoga jo paanch vanity van leke chalta hai.”

He further called it wrong to make big demands and said, "Why would any actor want to increase the cost of the production? This is absolutely wrong. Put money in films instead, that would be a better [and wiser] thing to do. Jo inn nawaabon ko shaunk hain woh toh film mein nawaabon ke bhi nahi honge.”

He concluded by saying he doesn't have any such demands and that he just wishes to get good work. The actor said, "I just wish that I should work well and nothing else. Meri toh aisi koi demands nahi hoti. Production ke time se pehle main khada hota hoon shoot ke liye.”

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has completed 25 years in the industry and is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rautu Ka Raaz wherein he will be seen playing the role of a smart cop indulged in a lazy investigation for mysterious murder. The trailer of the movie has already impressed the fans. The film is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on June 28, 2024.

Talking about the film, Nwazuddin Siddiqui said, "I like to watch crime based dramas. I can confidently say that this movie will make for an interesting viewing experience with a unique twist. Rautu Ka Raaz' falls apart due to the breathtaking backdrop. The trailer gives a glimpse of the mysterious plot of the movie. It sheds light on the USP of the cinema. This is the story of how a smart cop unravels a lazy murder investigation."

