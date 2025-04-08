In an explosive interview, Niharika Singh accused her ex-boyfriend and Miss Lovely co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui of grabbing her and not letting go when she invited him over. Niharika Singh further revealed that she eventually gave in "after a little coercion" and the two began dating.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a recognised star in the film industry now but there was a time when he worked in low-budget films that tackled serious subjects. One such film was Miss Lovely, a project based on the semi-porn film industry. Miss Lovely was released in 2012. The film, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and was set in the criminal depths of Mumbai's C-grade (horror and porn film) industry. Miss Lovely followed the story of the Duggal brothers, who produced sleazy sex-horror films in the mid-1980s.

In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Sonu Duggal and Anil George played the role of his elder brother, Vicky. Miss Lovely was showcased at Cannes in 2012 and released in theatres in 2014. It received the National Film Award – Special Jury Award (Feature film) and Best Production Design at the 61st National Film Awards.

The film also starred Niharika Singh as Sonika/Pinky opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Niharika Singh did not gain much from the film, years later, she grabbed headlines after she came forward with her #MeToo experience. In an explosive interview, Niharika Singh accused her ex-boyfriend and Miss Lovely co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui of grabbing her and not letting go when she invited him over.

Niharika Singh further revealed that she eventually gave in "after a little coercion" and the two began dating. Niharika Singh also went on to call Nawazuddin Siddiqui an 'aspirational, sexually repressed Indian man whose toxic male entitlement grew with his success', in her almost 3,500-word-long note narrating her #MeToo story.

READ | Sunny Deol spills the beans on father Dharmendra's bond with late Manoj Kumar: 'When they were struggling there was...'