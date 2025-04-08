In an explosive interview, Niharika Singh accused her ex-boyfriend and Miss Lovely co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui of grabbing her and not letting go when she invited him over. Niharika Singh further revealed that she eventually gave in "after a little coercion" and the two began dating.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a recognised star in the film industry now but there was a time when he worked in low-budget films that tackled serious subjects. One such film was Miss Lovely, a project based on the semi-porn film industry. Miss Lovely was released in 2012. The film, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and was set in the criminal depths of Mumbai's C-grade (horror and porn film) industry. Miss Lovely followed the story of the Duggal brothers, who produced sleazy sex-horror films in the mid-1980s.

In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Sonu Duggal and Anil George played the role of his elder brother, Vicky. Miss Lovely was showcased at Cannes in 2012 and released in theatres in 2014. It received the National Film Award – Special Jury Award (Feature film) and Best Production Design at the 61st National Film Awards.

The film also starred Niharika Singh as Sonika/Pinky opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Niharika Singh did not gain much from the film, years later, she grabbed headlines after she came forward with her #MeToo experience. In an explosive interview, Niharika Singh accused her ex-boyfriend and Miss Lovely co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui of grabbing her and not letting go when she invited him over.

Niharika Singh further revealed that she eventually gave in "after a little coercion" and the two began dating. Niharika Singh also went on to call Nawazuddin Siddiqui an 'aspirational, sexually repressed Indian man whose toxic male entitlement grew with his success', in her almost 3,500-word-long note narrating her #MeToo story.

In her statement, Niharika Singh said she got to know about Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time after she met him on the sets of Miss Lovely. Calling him 'Nowaz', the actress then revealed how she was intrigued by him and then went to his home for lunch, accepting his invitation.

"One morning, when I was home and he had been shooting all night, Nowaz sent me a text saying he was near my building. I invited him over and asked him to come and have breakfast with me. When I opened the door, he grabbed me. I tried to push him away but he wouldn't let go. After a little coercion, I finally gave in. I wasn't sure what to make of this relationship. He told me it was his dream to have a Miss India or an actress wife, just like Paresh Rawal and Manoj Bajpayee. I found his little confession funny but endearing."

Niharika Singh said soon after they began their relationship, she discovered 'one lie after another'. "Nowaz had engaged multiple women, giving each one a different story; one of them even called me from his phone and started yelling at me. I also found out about a woman he'd married in Haldwani, whose family had sued him for making dowry demands. I told him to clean up his mess, and be honest with himself and everyone around him; also that I did not want to see him again," the actress said.

