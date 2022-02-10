Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s short film ‘No Land’s Man’ wins ‘Prixu Du Public’ award at Vesoul international film festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the finest actor our industry has. His phenomenal acting has always created magic on the big screen and so do his films. One of his films American-Bangladeshi-Indian drama, 'No Land's Man' has won the ‘Prix du Public’ Award at Vesoul International Film Festival, and the actor was seen sharing the delight on his social media.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always marked his presence in the films he appeared in. He has been winning the hearts across the globe with his outstanding acting skills. He has received some big awards for his incredible work. He has won many international awards like the Asian academy award for the best actor for Raman Raghav and Manto, Outstanding Achievement in Cinema at Chicago South Asian Film Festival, and many more.

And adding more to it, the actor recently shared on his social media that his film 'No Land's Man' have won the "Prix du Public" Award at Vesoul International Film Festival. The Prix du Public UBS is a prize assigned by the audience attending the Film Festival Locarno in Piazza Grande. The actor congratulated the team for the achievement. The actor also puts up his optimistic approach for receiving more honors like this by mentioning #MoreToGo. He also shared his still from the movie along with a photograph of the award. The actor is undoubtedly a wonder in his own way.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in 'Tiku weds Sheru'. Directed by Sai Kabir, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut.