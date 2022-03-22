Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his version of 'Laila Main Laila', video goes viral

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the best actors that we have in the country. He never fails to impress us with his performances in his films, therefore, he has a huge fan following. He is quite active on social media so that he can keep his fans updated.

Nawazuddin on Monday dropped a video that will make you say ‘wow’. He can be seen slaying with his looks in the video, the song ‘Laila Main Laila can also be heard in the background. He looks no less than a king in the video. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Hahaha...Thank you!.” The video was edited by one of his fan pages, the actor reposted the clip on his Instagram handle. Also Read: Avneet Kaur opens up on 27 years age gap with ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The clip is going viral on social media. One of his fans wrote, “Versatile Actor Nawaz Siddiqui.” The second one mentioned, “Tiger k career sir barbad hojayegi sir , aapki acting k age.” Another commented, “Kasam se bhai sara movie to pata nahi apko vo role kill kar denge.”

Watch video

The actor will be next seen in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, produced by Kangana Ranaut. While announcing the wrap-up of the film, Kangana wrote, “Sharing a series of pictures, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd ... it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this ... Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit... Thank you ... eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now ... see you in cinemas soon.”

This film stars Avneet Kaur alongside Nawazuddin and is directed by Sai Kabir. Apart from that, Nawaz will also be seen in Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' as the antagonist.