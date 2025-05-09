Nawazuddin spoke about some of the greatest actors in Hindi cinema, called them the GOATs (Greatest of All Time) of the industry but expressed disappointment that none of them were cast as leads in big-budget films.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has expressed disappointment over how talented and acclaimed actors in Bollywood have often been sidelined. In a recent interview, he pointed out that despite their skill and popularity, actors like Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan, and Manoj Bajpayee were rarely given lead roles in big-budget films.

He said that these actors, known for their strong performances, were unfairly confined to small or mid-budget movies, even though audiences truly wanted to see them in larger projects. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin spoke about some of the greatest actors in Hindi cinema, naming legends like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Irrfan Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee. He called them the GOATs (Greatest of All Time) of the industry but expressed disappointment that none of them were cast as leads in big-budget films.

He said, "From Naseer sahab (Naseeruddin Shah) to Om Puri, then Pankaj Kapur and Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee; these are the greatest actors of our film industry. But unfortunately, nobody thought about making a big-budget film with them as leads. Nobody thought about this,s even though people in India were crazy about watching them on screen. They were wonderful actors, but their cinema could never reach the masses. They say there are public's actors and industry's actors. But the films of these public's actors are not reaching the public. It saddens me."

The actor further added that while everyone now fondly remembers legends like Irrfan Khan and Om Puri after their passing, it’s unfortunate that they were never offered big-budget films during the peak of their careers. Despite their immense talent and the audience's love for them, the industry never gave them the kind of mainstream opportunities they truly deserved.

He added, "Aaj sab Irrfan Khan Irrfan karte hain. Jab zinda the tab to qadr ki nahi (Today everyone talks about Irrfan Khan. Nobody paid heed to them when they were alive). Did anyone make a ₹20-25 crore film with him? No!"

Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur are considered some of the finest actors in the history of Hindi cinema. In the 1980s, they were the leading faces of India’s 'parallel cinema' movement, known for serious, content-driven films. However, despite their immense talent, they were rarely seen in lead roles in mainstream commercial films. Similarly, Manoj Bajpayee, though widely respected, has mostly headlined small or mid-budget films like Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Bhaiyaji. In larger commercial projects, he has usually been cast in supporting roles rather than as the central lead.