Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

Delhi: Nine dead, 45 hospitalised amid severe heat wave in capital

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Sharmajee Ki Beti trailer: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher explore their dreams, navigate societal pressures

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

USA vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa take on United States in Super 8 clash

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'

8 health benefits of almond milk

Most runs in an over in T20Is

8 Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms first look out: Second Game of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon begins filming

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that he has a special place for Anurag Kashyap in his heart, despite not being friends with the filmmaker.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 05:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap have collaborated on multiple projects including Gangs of Wasseypur, Sacred Games, and Raman Raghav 2.0 among other films and shows. But, the actor has shared that he has a special place in his heart for the filmmaker, but they aren't really friends with each other.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director said, "Anurag and I are not even friends, frankly speaking. If we sit together we might not even talk to each other for hours. We are like that. We have flown together, travelled together for 5-6 hours without saying a word, maybe we’ll ask  if you have matchsticks, or come, let’s eat something or drink. We only discuss these things. We don’t talk much."

"But Anurag has a special place in my heart. I always want him to be healthy and make films even if he doesn’t cast me in them. Anurag should always keep making films. Kabhi koi aanch nahi aani chaahiye Anurag ko bass (Anurag should never have any problems)", the actor further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen next in the crime comedy Rautu Ka Raaz, in which he plays the cop SHO Deepak Negi solving the mysterious death of a warden at a blind school in the village Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on June 28. On the other hand, Kashyap will be seen next as a gangster named Kabze in the crime drama series Bad Cop, which premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who runs Rs 49585 crore company, earns Rs 7.21 crore annual salary, is CEO of Ratan Tata's...

Nothing to unveil CMF Phone 1 in India on July 8, shares teaser

Centre's strict warning to its employees on tardiness, suggests live location detection system for...

Avika Gor recalls being sexually harassed by bodyguard in Kazakhstan: ‘If I had the courage…’

This is now world's most valuable company, has overthrown Microsoft in market cap, not Apple...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement