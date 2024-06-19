Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that he has a special place for Anurag Kashyap in his heart, despite not being friends with the filmmaker.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap have collaborated on multiple projects including Gangs of Wasseypur, Sacred Games, and Raman Raghav 2.0 among other films and shows. But, the actor has shared that he has a special place in his heart for the filmmaker, but they aren't really friends with each other.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director said, "Anurag and I are not even friends, frankly speaking. If we sit together we might not even talk to each other for hours. We are like that. We have flown together, travelled together for 5-6 hours without saying a word, maybe we’ll ask if you have matchsticks, or come, let’s eat something or drink. We only discuss these things. We don’t talk much."

"But Anurag has a special place in my heart. I always want him to be healthy and make films even if he doesn’t cast me in them. Anurag should always keep making films. Kabhi koi aanch nahi aani chaahiye Anurag ko bass (Anurag should never have any problems)", the actor further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen next in the crime comedy Rautu Ka Raaz, in which he plays the cop SHO Deepak Negi solving the mysterious death of a warden at a blind school in the village Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on June 28. On the other hand, Kashyap will be seen next as a gangster named Kabze in the crime drama series Bad Cop, which premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.

