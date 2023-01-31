Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya's lawyer alleges she is being tormented by actor and his family: 'No food, no bed...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with wife Aaliya

Days after Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya claimed she was being harassed at the actor’s house, her lawyer has now alleged that his client is being tortured by the actor and his family. In a detailed statement, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee claimed that the actor and his family are depriving Aaliya of food, bed, and access to bathroom, and confining her movement.

In a statement, Siddiquee said, “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset.”

The statement added that Aaliya has so far received no support from the police as well. “Whilst, I do not want to directly attribute the actions and the failures of the police department to them, yet the fact remains that no police officer ever came to protect my client’s rights, even when her modesty was insulted before the police officers. Not only her relationship with Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned before the police officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned. Yet the police officer did not act on the written complaint given by my client under Section 509 of IPC,” the lawyer added.

Detailing the alleged atrocities committed on his client, Siddiquee further said, “Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath is given to my client. They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently staying with her minor children.”

“To add to all of this, they even ensured that I do not obtain any signatures of my client to file appropriate court cases against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members. Despite being stopped and threatened at multiple levels and no police officer coming to the aid of my client, me and my team managed to obtain signatures of my client for the court cases. Accordingly, multiple cases are being filed in the courts now,” the statement concluded.

Nawazuddin’s mother filed a case against Aaliya last week over a property dispute, following which she alleged harassment. She is currently staying at the actor’s house in Andheri with her kids, Yaani and Shora.