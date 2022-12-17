Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new look from upcoming film Haddi takes internet by storm, fans say '10 rupay ki pepsi...'

Credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on Saturday, dropped a photo of his new looks from his upcoming film Haddi. Needless to dasaythe actor looks ababsolutelymazing in the photo that is now going viral on social media.

Nawazuddin can be seen donning a beautiful saree in the photo. Sharing the photo, Nawazzuddin wrote, “गिरफ़्तार तेरी आँखो में हुवे जा रहे हैं हम, जीना नहीं है फिर भी जिये जा रहे हैं हम।“ Netizens reacted to the photo, one of them wrote, “Kaha se laaya hai yeh talent ka dukaan...pata nai kya kya chupa rakha hai apne andar...har baar we are stunned!.” The second one said, “How much of versatile can one be?”

The third one said, “10 rupaye ki pepsi nawaz bhai sexy.” The fourth one said, “is there anything that u can't do sirrrrrr...love from Pakistan.” The fifth one mentioned, “Real id se aao Archana mam.” The fifth person commented, “Kaamal kar diya sir...wah maja aa gaya.” The sixth one said, “Kaamal kar diya sir...wah maja aa gaya.” The seventh one said, “Oh my God you are truly a legend, one of the greatest talents in the history of Bollywood Greetings from Egypt "Misr.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is working on his upcoming film Haddi, earlier opened up about working with female directors. The actor grabbed everyone’s attention with his film Peepli Live directed by Anusha Rizvi.

Later, he worked with Debamitra Biswal for the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nandita Das for Manto, Reema Kagti for Talaash and Zoya Akhtar for Bombay Talkies. As per The Times of India, the actor stated, “I have worked with many renowned female directors and that helped me a great deal. I realised that women look at the world differently, They are far more compassionate and they see beauty in everything.”

“For most men, it's often about power and control. That also reflects in our relationships. Men tend to be more territorial and unko adhikaar jatana hai, auraton par bhi. The female gaze is kinder and sensitive. I am trying to get that POV (point of view) right,” he added.

