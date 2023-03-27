Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto co-star Nancy Thakkar supports actor, calls him 'most secure person' | Exclusive

Nancy Thakkar-Nawazuddin Siddiqui

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going through a troubled personal life, with the allegations made by his estranged wife, and brother Shamas, the Manto actor's co-star Nancy Thakkar has come in support of him. While speaking to DNA India, Nancy adds that after working for over 15 days with Nawaz, she has founded him as 'an open-minded person, welcoming and warm' person.

For the unversed, Nancy played the role of Suriya in Nandita Das's Manto. Nancy states that Nawaz is the most secure person on the sets, and he treats everyone equally, "Nawaz is a warm, loving and caring person. He cares for everyone. Right from a director and co-star to spot boys, make-up men and lightmen. Usually, fans can't go inside an actor's vanity van. But, when we were shooting in Pune, people who used to come to meet him on sets, Nawaz used to take them to his vanity van for candid chit-chat. Once I saw how Nawaz entertained a huge family and took them in his van. Every actor feels comfortable and safe with him," she recalls.

Speaking about Nawaz's ongoing personal issues, Nancy says, "It's very sad to see someone who has worked so hard to reach somewhere and his image is been tarnished by his own family." Nancy also criticises Aaliya for taking their personal matter to social media, by sharing videos about their conflicts, "I really think that it is absurd that their differences were taken to social media, and their personal conflict became a matter of debate and gossip. Being in a relationship, you should respect each other." Nancy even comments about Aaliya's claim of Nawaz ignoring his kids, "It's hard for me to see him going through all of this. I perceive him as a 'warm, loving, and nurturing person.' So, it's hard for me to believe that he can be this kind of father or husband."

Thakkar also thinks that an actor has to maintain his image, and no one should be allowed to destroy that. "I really think he doesn't deserve this at all. I am praying for him. I want everything should get settled in his life, and he should be out of all the trouble." Nancy says.

Nancy even shares how Nawaz treats his female co-stars and other female crew members. "Usually, a male star tries to hit on his female co-star or be 'extra nice' to them. We have seen this even at parties as well. It happens...But with Nawaz...he is extremely respectful of his female co-stars. He never tried to cross his line or tried to influence anyone in the wrong way. He was treating every female crew member like her sister. Nothing hanky-panky and respectful."

On Sunday, it was reported that both parties are open for settlement, and they are open to 'leave everything behind for their kids.' Nancy adds her thought on their settlement and says, "I would love to see them together, but if they can't find peace or happiness after being together, it's better to get separated. Nancy was also seen in short film Pill Hai Ki Maanta Nahi.