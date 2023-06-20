Search icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya says actor's 'eyes are sexy', reveals their love story

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Aaliya revealed how she met Nawazuddin Siddiqui and fell in love with him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya says actor's 'eyes are sexy', reveals their love story
Credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui fanpage/Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya has entered the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house. In the latest episode, she talked about her relationship with the actor and revealed how she fell in love with him while speaking to co-housemate Cyrus Broacha.

She revealed that she knew the actor’s brother who was then his assistant. So she was staying in a pg back then so the actor’s brother offered her to stay at their place. She said, “I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey.”

When Cyrus then asked her about the new man in her life, she said he is Italian and a very nice person. She also revealed that he is a ‘software engineer’ who makes her feel protected. She said, “So he said he liked my eyes and then we started talking. He is a software engineer. He gives you respect and love. He makes you feel protected and chivalrous. That's why I came into this relationship openly after 19 years. I wasn't scared.”

She also revealed that she doesn’t have "plan to get married again". For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family were allegedly harassed by Aaliya during the time of their divorce. Aaliya later said in March that the star had kicked her and their two kids out of his home. The Bombay High Court had earlier advised the couple to try to settle their issues peacefully while keeping in mind what would be best for their young children.

Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya's representative, had already received the settlement proposal from Nawazuddin Siddiqui in March. Nawazuddin's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, submitted a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor's wife on January 23.

 

