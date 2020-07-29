Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas posts cryptic tweet on Rhea Chakraborty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput's death just a day after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Without taking any names, in an indirect dig, Shamas claimed that there are people like Rhea who blackmail other people for money and destroy their reputation.

On his Twitter handle, he wrote, "यहाँ पर बहुत सारे #rehachakraborty जैसे लोग हैंजो ब्लैक्मेल कर लोगों की मेहनत और इज़्ज़त पर पानी फेर देना चाहते हैंपैसा और सब कुछ हड़प कर लेना चाहते हैं। चाहे वो ब्लैक्मेल पर्सनली किया जाये या मीडिया और ट्विटर के द्वारा। (There are many people here like Rhea Chakraborty who want to destroy people's hardwork and respect and take away their money and everything else by blackmailing them. That blackmail is either done personally or through media and Twitter)."

For the uninformed, earlier this year, Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya had alleged that it was Shamas who gave her phone bills of the actor, revealing that Nawazuddin was talking to his girlfriends while she was pregnant with their child.

As of now, in Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, parents, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal code – 306 (abetment to suicide). 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 (criminal conspiracy) – and also charged them under the Mental Health Care Act. After Sushant Singh Rajput's father accused Rhea Chakraborty and filed a complaint, it is now being reported that the Jalebi actress will be applying for interim bail.