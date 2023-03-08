Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother gets badly trolled for accusing actor of 'beating his staff': 'Kuch sharam kar....'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Shamas on the sets of Bole Chudiyan

More trouble has come actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor has now been accused of physically assaulting his staff by his brother, filmmaker Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The actor has been embroiled in a prolonged legal battle with his wife Aaliya over a property dispute with her accusing him of assault and harrassment as well.

In the latest development, Shamas shared a recording on Twitter which claims to be a conversation with Nawazuddin’s manager where he apparently admits that the actor beat up one of his staff members. The person heard in the video says in Hindi that Nawaz beat someone named Avdesh on the morning of a shoot. He said he slapped him twice and that something like this had happened earlier as well.

However, it could not be verified if the voice in the audio was indeed of Nawazuddin’s manager and whether the incident mentioned did take place. Sharing the clip, Shamas wrote alongside, “Got this video as a gift of #Holi...As per routine, #NawazuddinSiddiqui beats his staff – his manager is telling that he hit his boy for the second time. Although this donkey has also been beaten in the airport and office. Its proper video will be released.”

The filmmaker was trolled by many fans of the actor, who claimed the audio seemed fake. “Bhai ye to tune fake bh banaya hoskta hain (It could have been a fake recording made by you) just to get attention and more money from @Nawazuddin_S,” read one comment. Shamas had directed his brother in his film Bole Choodiyan but the two have not seen eye to eye since tehy fell out during the post production of that film. Earlier, Shamas had accused Nawaz of ‘buying hs way out of trouble’ after a witness against him changed their statement and said the case was false.

Nawazuddin has, in the recent past, been battling a number of controversies and legal case over a property filed by his estranged wife Aaliya. She has claimed that she was harrassed by Nawaz and later thrown out of their house. Nawaz has countered the claim saying all allegations are false. The couple has two children – Shora and Yani. Aaliya had moved to Dubai in 2021 and only recently returned to Mumbai with the kids.