Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals why playing role of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray remains 'close to his heart'

Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he loves playing dry characters that do not go overboard with emotions, even though the audience rarely roots for such roles.

The actor has been in business for over two decades, and he has his favourites when it comes to his characters. Surprisingly, they are not the ones that brought him fame.

"The characters that are my favourite, are not liked by people much. My favourite character was the one that I played in 'Photograph' (street photographer Rafi). I had done a film called 'Patang'. I like that character (wedding band-singer Chakku) too because there wasn't much acting involved. While doing these roles, the intention was to show an ordinary man with no special qualities, and less drama," Nawazuddin told IANS.

Nawazuddin who has acted in films like 'Kick', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and 'The Lunchbox' further said, "But these kinds of characters are generally not liked by the audience. I am not saying that the audience is wrong. It's just that my likes and dislikes are different. The audience likes a little bit of drama and emotion. Frankly speaking, I like dry characters a lot. The ones that don't have too many emotions. There should be some dryness. The way people are in real life. Like not crying in the middle of the road. But in movies, two emotions work a lot -- being happy and sad."

Among Nawazuddin's popular roles he considers playing late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in 'Thackeray', close to his heart.

"I really liked playing Thackeray. I had prepared for it a lot. There were many challenges. I had to ensure not to completely copy him, but at the same time look like Thackeray. And for actors, when you put in a lot of effort that becomes close to their hearts," he said.

The actor is now in London for the shoot of his upcoming film 'Sangeen'.

"Now, I will work only. I had enough of rest at home due to the lockdown. I have a line-up up to 2022. I will continuously work for one or one and half years, they will think of taking a break," said the actor, who also has the films "Bole Chudiyan", "Jogira Sara Ra Ra" and "No Land's Man" lined up.