Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals 'permission lena chahiye' scene from Gangs of Wasseypur was inspired by his own life

File Photo

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in his recent interview, revealed that the popular scene ‘permission lena chahiye’ from Gangs of Wasseypur was actually inspired by his own life as it was one of his girlfriends who told him to ask for her permission before touching her.

In an interview with Mashable India, Nawazuddin recalled when his girlfriend told him to seek for permission and he used this in his film that was released in 2012. "I had a girlfriend, I asked her if we could go to a park, looked around and it was quite empty, so I put my hand on hers. She asked me, ‘Yeh kya hai (what is this)?’ I said, ‘Kuch nahi, haath hai (nothing, it’s my hand)’. She said that it is illegal. As soon as she used the word ‘illegal’, all I could think about is police and court cases, and felt that I had committed a huge mistake.”

“Then I asked her, ‘What do you mean by illegal?’ So, she said, ‘If you wanted to put your hand on mine toh permission leni chaahiye thi na (You should have sought permission)’, and I told her ‘baat toh sahi hai (you have a point)’. She then told me, ‘Tomorrow, you will feel like you can touch me anywhere. So, I told her that’s not what I had in mind. Then, she explained to me how, when you visit someone’s house, you knock on their door, you don’t just barge in. So, on one such day, Anurag remembered a story I’d narrated during the workshops."

He then said that Anurag Kashyap then made Huma sit near him and then whole scene was filmed in a single shot. On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah. The film will release in cinemas on May 5. A week later, Nawazuddin will bring a romantic comedy for his fans, Jogira Sa Ra Ra with Neha Sharma. The movie will release in theatres on May 12.