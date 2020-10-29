Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his reaction after 'idol Kamal Haasan' removed his role from 'Hey Ram'

Nawazudding Siddiqui might be one of the most acclaimed actors now, however, there was a time when his role was axed from Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin had spoken about the same and revealed how distraught he was about it and how Kamal's daughter, Shruti, consoled him.

Nawazuddin told SpotboyE, "There were many incidents when I did small roles, and then the role was edited out. But the one incident that stays with me involves one of my idols Kamal Haasan. I was his Hindi dialogue coach on his film Hey Ram (2000) which he directed and also played the lead. When Kamalji offered me a small role in Hey Ram I was as excited as a child. He is one of my idols alongside Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, Anthony Hopkins and Denzel Washington. I’ve seen each and every film of theirs repeatedly."

Describing his role in Hey Ram, Nawaz said, "It was actually a substantial role. I was supposed to be this victim of a mob attack whom Kamalji rescues. I was excited about this opportunity to share screen space with my idol.” But when the role was removed from the final film, Nawaz said he ‘wept bitterly’ and remembers Shruti consoling him. But, the actor said, he holds no ill will. “How could I be resentful? Kamalji is such a complete artiste with his knowledge stretching far beyond.Unka toh mujhe naam bhil lene mein hichkichaahat hoti hai (I hesitate to even say his name)."

Nawaz appeared in small roles in Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh and Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai MBBS, before breaking out with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Nawazuddin had two back to back releases recently as well, including, Honey Trehan’s murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, and Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men.